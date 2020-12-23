The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will play the Edmonton Oilers on January 13, the first day of the 2020-21 NHL season as announced by the league on Wednesday.

The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will open their seasons, taking on each other, one day later. And the Ottawa Senators will play their season opener on January 15 against the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs will be the home team for their opener against the Canadiens, while the Oilers will be the home team against the Canucks, but where all seven Canadian teams will play this season has not yet been finalized.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier Wednesday the NHL could get some answers from the province later on Wednesday.

Dreger adds that sources say provincial reps met on Monday and again Wednesday morning and are expected to respond to the league and NHL Players' Association as a group, which is viewed as encouraging by some clubs.

There will be five games to open the season on January 13, with one each in the remaining three divisions, including the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in the Central Division, while the St. Louis Blues will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the West and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 13, as well.

The NHL announced they are targeting a Jan. 13 start to the 2020-21 regular season with camps opening early in the new year for teams who participated in the summer's Return to Play and late December for the teams that did not.