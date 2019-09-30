1h ago
Leafs waive Agostino, Petan to finalize roster
The opening day roster is set for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs placed Kenny Agostino, Kevin Gravel, Nic Petan and Garrett Wilson on waivers for the purposes of being reassigned to the Toronto Marlies and also assigned Egor Korshkov to the AHL club.
TSN.ca Staff
The opening day roster is set for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Leafs placed forwards Kenny Agostino, Nic Petan and Garrett Wilson as well as defenceman Kevin Gravel, on waivers for the purposes of being reassigned to the Toronto Marlies. They also assigned Egor Korshkov to the AHL club while naming centre Kalle Kossila and left winger Mason Marchment as injured, non roster players. Finally, forward Matt Read was signed to an AHL contract by the Marlies.
Agostino, 27, scored six goals and 18 assists over 63 games with the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils last season.
Petan, 24, recorded a single goal and two assists over 18 games with the Winnipeg Jets and Leafs in 2018-19.
Here's Toronto's full 23-man roster for Wednesday's season opener against the Ottawa Senators.
Forwards
Frederik Gauthier
Andreas Johnsson
Kasperi Kapanen
Alexander Kerfoot
Mitchell Marner
Auston Matthews
Ilya Mikheyev
Trevor Moore
William Nylander
Nick Shore
Jason Spezza
John Tavares
Dmytro Timashov
Defence
Tyson Barrie
Cody Ceci
Justin Holl
Timothy Liljegren
Martin Marincin
Jake Muzzin
Morgan Rielly
Rasmus Sandin
Goalies
Frederik Andersen
Michael Hutchinson