The opening day roster is set for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs placed forwards Kenny Agostino, Nic Petan and Garrett Wilson as well as defenceman Kevin Gravel, on waivers for the purposes of being reassigned to the Toronto Marlies. They also assigned Egor Korshkov to the AHL club while naming centre Kalle Kossila and left winger Mason Marchment as injured, non roster players. Finally, forward Matt Read was signed to an AHL contract by the Marlies.

Agostino, 27, scored six goals and 18 assists over 63 games with the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils last season.

Petan, 24, recorded a single goal and two assists over 18 games with the Winnipeg Jets and Leafs in 2018-19.

Here's Toronto's full 23-man roster for Wednesday's season opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Forwards

Frederik Gauthier

Andreas Johnsson

Kasperi Kapanen

Alexander Kerfoot

Mitchell Marner

Auston Matthews

Ilya Mikheyev

Trevor Moore

William Nylander

Nick Shore

Jason Spezza

John Tavares

Dmytro Timashov

Defence

Tyson Barrie

Cody Ceci

Justin Holl

Timothy Liljegren

Martin Marincin

Jake Muzzin

Morgan Rielly

Rasmus Sandin

Goalies

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson