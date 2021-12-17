LeBrun on Spezza: ‘I did not think Bettman would change the suspension’

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Forward Alex Steeves and defenceman Carl Dahlström have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Forward Alex Steeves and defenceman Carl Dahlstrom have been recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs placed forwards John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot in COVID-19 protocol earlier on Friday.

Spezza, who had his six-game suspension reduced to four games Friday, was set to return to the lineup Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Simmonds has four goals and 10 points in 29 games this season.