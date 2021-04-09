How do the Leafs decide who’s their best bet in goal?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, who was placed on the NHL's COVID protocol list on Wednesday, will miss a minimum of seven days, head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed on Friday.

"From what I've heard, the tests [for Nylander] have come back negative, which is a great sign. We're just trying to do our part with the masks and staying the distance," fellow forward Mitch Marner told the media on Friday after practice.

On Wednesday, Nylander was pulled from the team's game against the Montreal Canadiens after coming into contact with a potential positive COVID-19 case from outside the team.

The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 17 assists over 39 games with the Maple Leafs in 2020-21, his sixth season with the club.