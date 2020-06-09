Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman said Tuesday he has been grouped with teammates Morgan Rielly, Alex Kerfoot, Travis Dermott, William Nylander and rookie goaltender Joseph Woll as part of Phase 2 of the NHL's Return to Play plan.

Under Phase 2, which began Monday, players can take part in limited, voluntary workouts and skate in groups of up to six at a time, with specific instructions on testing, mask-wearing and temperature checks.

Hyman's group will remain together for the remainder of Phase 2, which will continue until at least July 10, the earliest date training camps – Phase 3 of the NHL plan – could begin. Leafs captain John Tavares said later on Tuesday that his practice group includes Ilya Mikheyev, Jake Muzzin and Jack Campbell, with Cody Ceci and Mitch Marner set to join the group on Thursday after completing their COVID-19 testing.

Zach Hyman is at the rink for Phase 2, said his small group of #Leafs teammates for the process are Morgan Rielly, Alex Kerfoot, Travis Dermott, William Nylander and Joseph Woll — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 9, 2020

While teams were permitted to open their facilities on Monday, the Maple Leafs were among only a handful of teams to do so on the first day. The Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights also hosted players on Monday.

Benning, Russel, Chiasson, Benson,Skinner on the ice for phase 2. Note - these 5 (plus 1 more) must stay together for all of phase 2, There is no mixing groups once they’ve started. Will be interetesting to see if guys try and group in lines and pairs as they return. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 8, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Monday that 16 of the 24 teams in the NHL's Return to Play plan hope to open their facilities this week. The Vancouver Canucks currently have no plans to open their facilities.