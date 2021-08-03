What are the Raptors' next steps in free agency?

The Toronto Raptors have waived guard DeAndre' Bembry, forward Rodney Hood, and forward Paul Watson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bembry, 27, played 51 games last season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.

Hood, 28, played 17 games for the Raptors after being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Norman Powell trade. In 12.7 minutes per game, he averaged 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Watson, 26, averaged 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 25 games for the Raptors during the 2020-21 season.