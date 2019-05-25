Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who has been out since April 12 following an appendectomy, was working out on court at Scotiabank Arena prior to Saturday night's Game 6 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg remarked that this was the first time he had seen Anunoby working out pre-game since he was sidelined. Based on what he saw from the forward, Lewenberg believes the Anunoby is still pretty far off from returning and making an impact on the Raptors, should they reach the NBA Finals.

This is progress, which is great, but it also doesn't look like somebody that's anywhere close to returning and making an impact in The Finals. Gotta feel for the young man. Can only imagine how badly he must want to be out there. Been a tough season. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 25, 2019

The Raptors, who are up three games to two over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, can capture the series and advance to the title round with a win on Saturday night. The winner of the Raptors-Bucks series will take on the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in the next round.

The 21-year-old Anunoby, who is in his second year in the NBA, averaged 7.0 points per game and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season.