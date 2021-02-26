The Toronto Raptors were without much of their coaching staff and also didn't have Pascal Siakam for Friday night's contest against the Houston Rockets due to health and safety protocols.

In addition to Nick Nurse and 5 members of his coaching staff, Pascal Siakam will also miss tonight's game vs Houston due to health and safety protocols. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 26, 2021

Siakam joined six members of the team staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, as unavailable for the game -- the first contest all season in which the Raptors have been affected by the league's health and safety protocols.

Toronto went on to win 122-111 to snap a two-game losing streak.

In 30 games this season, the 26-year-old Siakam is averaging 20.1 points on .453 shooting, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists over 35.8 minutes a night.

The Raptors will be back in action Sunday night against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.