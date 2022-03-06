Raptors look to turn things around as they embark on a six-game road trip

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Malachi Flynn (left hamstring strain) and Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors will not have a traditional point guard available for tonight’s game in Cleveland. Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have both been ruled OUT. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 6, 2022

Flynn, 23, has been in double digits in points his last four games. He recorded a season-high 20 points and eight assists in Friday night's loss to the Orlando Magic.

VanVleet continues to deal with knee soreness suffered prior to the All-Star break. Averaging 21.4 points, and 6.9 assists, to go along with 4.5 rebounds through 52 games, VanVleet has missed the last four contests.

The Raptors also released DJ Wilson earlier on Sunday and signed Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract.