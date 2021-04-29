How can the Raptors deal with Jokic?

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will miss tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a hip injury.

Fred VanVleet will miss tonight's game vs Denver with the hip injury. Not a surprise considering his comments after Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn ("I feel like s***"). Trent, Boucher and Watson were already ruled out, as well. Jalen Harris is available. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 29, 2021

Big man Chris Boucher, guard/forward Gary Trent Jr. and guard Paul Watson are also out for the Raptors. Rookie guard Jalen Harris is available to play.

VanVleet said after the Raptors’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday that he was in discomfort postgame.

VanVleet, 27, has averaged 19.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season.

Including tonight’s game, the Raptors have 10 games remaining in the 2020-21 regular season. Currently sitting at 26-36, Toronto is 2.0 games back of the Washington Wizards for the Eastern Conference’s final play-in spot.