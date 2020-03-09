How has Powell been able to transform into a consistent scoring threat?

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell left Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain after colliding with teammate OG Anunoby under the basket.

He will not return to the game, the team has announced.

Later in the first quarter, Anunoby was also forced into the locker room after getting tangled up with Jazz guard Mike Conley.

Anunoby will return to Monday's game according to the Raptors.

Powell was named the NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week earlier on Monday.