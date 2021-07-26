The Toronto Raptors have extended qualifying offers to guards Gary Trent Jr. and Nando de Colo, the team announced on Monday.

Trent Jr. appeared in 58 games last season split between the Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers and posted 15.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes per game, all career highs.

The Raptors acquired the 22-year-old in a March 25 trade with Portland. He was selected 37th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings before joining the Trail Blazers in a draft night deal.

De Colo appeared in 21 games for the Raptors during the 2013-14 season, averaging 3.1 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

He has appeared for CSKA Moscow and Fenerbahçe since departing Toronto.