It looks like Fred VenVleet won't be back Wednesday evening after all.

No surprise. Nurse had indicated VanVleet's chances of playing tonight were low. He's been ramping up his work and would seem to be getting closer, though. https://t.co/WbqMYQ2R4b — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 18, 2019

The team announced VanVleet will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury. Despite the absence, TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes he has been ramping up his work and seems to be getting closer to a return.

VanVleet was injured in a game on Sunday Dec. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers and has not played since, with the Raps going 3-1 in his absence. The 25-year-old is having a career-best season in 2019, averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists in 22 games.

Following their matchup with the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, Toronto will be back in action Friday night as they host the Washington Wizards.