Kyle Lowry won a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and could be up for more international hardware this summer.

The Toronto Raptors point guard is one of 20 players named to USA Basketball's national training camp to be held in August ahead of September's FIBA Basketball World Cup to be held in China.

“I am excited about getting to training camp in August and working with all of the players that have been selected to attend the USA National Team training camp in Las Vegas,” said the team's head coach, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, in a statement. “We’ve got an excellent cross-section of veteran USA Basketball and NBA players, as well as some exciting younger players who possess amazing versatility."

Among others joining Lowry are playoff opponents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Camp is set to begin on August 5 and run for five days.

“We’re pleased with the players who will be attending the 2019 USA Basketball National Team Training Camp, and we feel we will be able to select a strong team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup,” said the team's managing director Jerry Colangelo. “The majority of these players possess prior USA Basketball experience, and we know all of them are committed to representing their country and doing so in the manner expected by USA Basketball."

The FIBA Basketball World Cup kicks off on August 31.

TEAM USA CAMP ROSTER:

GUARDS: Bradley Beal (Wizards), Eric Gordon (Rockets), James Harden (Rockets), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), C.J. McCollum (Trail Blazers) and Kemba Walker (Hornets)

FORWARDS: Harrison Barnes (Mavericks), Tobias Harris (Sixers), Kyle Kuzma (Lakers), Paul Millsap (Nuggets), Jayson Tatum (Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Rockets)

CENTRES: Anthony Davis (Pelicans), Andre Drummond (Pistons), Brook Lopez (Bucks), Kevin Love (Cavaliers) and Myles Turner (Pacers)