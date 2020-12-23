Armstrong on Anunoby: Keep an eye on him as an MIP candidate

What a difference a year makes.

Last season, the Toronto Raptors hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night and, in front of a sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd, they raised a championship banner and captured a 130-122 overtime victory.

This season, they will once again host the Pelicans on opening night, however both the venue and circumstances will be different.

Due to the ongoing border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raptors have relocated to a temporary home at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, home of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Instead of handing out rings, they will be trying to reclaim the Larry O'Brien Trophy and their spot as NBA champions.

Despite losing their best player Kawhi Leonard to free agency prior to last season, the Raptors posted a 53-19 record, good enough for second in the Eastern Conference, over a regular season that was interrupted by the pandemic and finished in a bubble at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando.

The defending champions advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated in seven games by the Boston Celtics and head coach Nick Nurse was rewarded by being named the NBA’s Coach of the Year.

The off-season that followed saw two major departures from the team that finished behind only the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s overall standings, both of which came at the centre position.

Marc Gasol signed as a free agent with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and Serge Ibaka joined the previously departed Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster went to work securing the future of the team. A year after locking up Pascal Siakam to a four-year extension, the Raptors signed point guard Fred VanVleet and forward OG Anunoby to their own four-year deals.

To fill the holes left by the departed big men, the Raptors retained Canadian Chris Boucher and added Aron Baynes and Alex Len.

Six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry continues to be the leader of the team after posting 19.4 points a game last season, a three-year high for him in scoring.

Siakam was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA second team after contributing 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, all career highs.

To earn a second straight opening night victory over the Pelicans, the Raptors will have to defeat Zion Williamson, who missed the start of his rookie season last year due to knee surgery.

The 20-year-old appeared for the Pelicans 24 times last season and posted 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

New Orleans finished with a 30-42 record and missed the playoffs last season, which ultimately cost Alvin Gentry his job.

The team is now being led by Stan Van Gundy and has also added point guard Eric Bledsoe and forward Steven Adams to their ranks.

The Raptors and Pelicans met twice last season, with Toronto also capturing the second game 122-104 in New Orleans.