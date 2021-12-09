TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors cancelled practice on Thursday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The team said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," and that further updates will be provided when necessary.

The Raptors were coming off a 110-109 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the fifth game of a season-long seven-game homestand for Toronto.

The Raptors haven't travelled outside Canada since they visited Indiana on Nov. 26. The Pacers also cancelled practice on Thursday due to health and safety protocols.

The Raptors are scheduled to host the New York Knicks on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

After dozens of games were postponed last season due to COVID-19, no games have yet to be rescheduled this season, despite several players being sidelined for health and safety protocols. Chicago Bulls star and former Raptor DeMar DeRozan is currently out due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Charlotte Hornets placed four players — LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier — in protocols last weekend.

The NBA's health and safety protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

The Raptors were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in late February when they were playing out of Tampa, Fla. They tumbled down the Eastern Conference standings in March and eventually missed the playoffs.

Toronto was the only team to play outside its market last season. The team was forced to relocate due to border restrictions around the global pandemic and municipal and provincial health and safety measures.