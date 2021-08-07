The Toronto Raptors officially announced the signings of free agent forward Ishmail Wainright to a multi-year contract and Justin Champagnie to a two-way contract on Saturday.

Wainwright averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game last season in 50 appearances with Strasbourg in France. He spent the previous two seasons in Germany.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Wainright deal is a two-year contract.

Free agent F Ishmail Wainright has agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Deirunas Visockas and Jim Tanner of @_tandemse tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

Champagnie averaged 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game last season as a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh.