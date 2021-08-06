The Toronto Raptors made Khem Birch's signing official on Friday, announcing that the team has signed the Canadian centre to a multi-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old native of Montreal averaged 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 67 games split between the Orlando Magic and Raptors last season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is three years and worth $20 million.

Free agent C Khem Birch is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $20M contract, his agent Austin Brown of @caa_basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

Toronto acquired Birch off waivers from Orlando in April. He played the last 19 games of the season with the Raptors, averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 19 games.

The Magic signed the undrafted Birch in 2017 and he would go on to average 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists over four seasons and 188 games in Orlando.