It looks like Kyle Lowry won't be returning Tuesday night after all.

The early injury report for the Raptors game against the Miami Heat has the Toronto point guard listed as doubtful according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. He was listed as questionable a day ago.

Early injury report has Kyle Lowry listed as "doubtful" for tonight's game vs Miami. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 3, 2019

Lowry said his thumb hasn't healed as quickly as they thought it would initially but it's starting to feel better and he's getting closer to returning. No indication of when he'll be back specifically, though. He said they're taking it day-by-day. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 2, 2019

The 33-year-old practised with the Raptors for the first time since the injury, which he sustained Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans, on Monday. After practice, Lowry told the media that his thumb hasn't healed as quickly as the team thought it would, but that he is starting to feel better and is getting closer to returning. Lowry, however, did not give a specific indication as to when he'll be back but said he's day-to-day.

The Raptors have posted a 9-2 record while Lowry has been sidelined and are 15-4 on the season. Toronto currently has the third-best record in the entire NBA.

Lowry, who is in his 14th season in the NBA, has averaged 21.8 points and 6.5 assists this season.

Following their matchup with the Heat, the Raps will host the Houston Rockets Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.