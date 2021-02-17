Can the Raptors keep the momentum going without Lowry?

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Thursday's rematch against Milwaukee after sustaining an ankle injury in Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

Lowry did not return after sustaining what head coach Nick Nurse described as a sore ankle in the third quarter of Tuesday's game. He also appeared to turn his ankle in the first half of the game.

The Raptors also listed Yuta Watanabe as questionable for Thursday's game. He missed Tuesday's win after being listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

Kyle Lowry and Yuta Watanabe are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s rematch vs Milwaukee with their ankle injuries. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 17, 2021

The 34-year-old Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season, his ninth with the Raptors and 14th in the NBA overall.

Watanabe, 26, is in his third NBA season out of George Washington and his first with the Raptors. The Kagawa, Japan native has averaged 12.4 minutes a night in 18 games for Toronto this season.