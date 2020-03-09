Raptors centre Marc Gasol (injury management) is listed as out for Monday night's game in Utah on the NBA's latest injury report.

Gasol, who returned to the lineup for the team's game Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, missed the Raptors' previous 15 games due to a left hamstring injury. He played 16 minutes off the bench in his return, scoring just three points on 1-for-5 shooting.

Fred VanVleet also remains out for Monday's game, as he continues to recover from a left shoulder injury. VanVleet has missed the last five games after suffering the injury on Feb. 25 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol is averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season for the Raptors. He's appeared in just 36 of the team's 63 games, missing 12 in December and January due to the original hamstring injury and re-aggravating it in late January.