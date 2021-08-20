Raptors take on Knicks on Nov. 1 for NBA 75th anniversary

The Toronto Raptors will take on the New York Knicks on Nov. 1 to commemorate the NBA's 75th anniversary, the league announced on Friday.

It was one of a number of announcements the league made with its 2021-2022 schedule reveal.

The game - to be played at Madison Square Garden - is scheduled exactly 75 years to the date of the first NBA game when the Toronto Huskies hosted the Knicks at Maple Leaf Gardens on Nov. 1, 1946. The Knicks were 68-66 victors.

The Raptors will open their season at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 20 with a visit from the Washington Wizards. The team's first road game is two days later with a trip to Boston for a game with the Celtics.

The highly anticipated return of franchise icon Kyle Lowry with the Miami Heat happens on Feb. 3, 2022.

Other notable home dates for the team include a Dec. 2 visit from the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and the sole Canadian date for the Los Angeles Lakers on Mar. 18, 2022.

The Raptors' home opener will be exactly 600 days from the last time the team took the court in Toronto, a 99-96 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 28, 2000.

Without the outbreak of the pandemic, the team completed its 2019-2020 season in the Disney World bubble and then played its 2020-2021 home dates at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The annual Giants of Africa Game that celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela is set for Dec. 5 with the Wizards as opposition.