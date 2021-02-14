What's been the biggest factor behind the Raptors' recent turnaround?

The Toronto Raptors will once again but without OG Anunoby as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night.

OG Anunoby is OUT again vs Minnesota tonight. Watanabe remains out, as well. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 14, 2021

Anunoby practiced with the Raptors on Saturday but will miss his 10th straight game because of a left calf injury.

The 23-year-old Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games with Toronto this season.

Meanwhile, forward Yuta Watanabe remains out for the Raptors as well Sunday evening. He has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury.

Following their matchup with the T-Wolves, the Raps will be back in action Tuesday in Milwaukee against the Bucks.