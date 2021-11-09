Siakam to play in at least first half of back-to-back

The Toronto Raptors will have Pascal Siakam for at least the first half of their back-to-back games this week, though it's unclear if he'll play again in the second half.

Head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam's status for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after he faces the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Nurse added that the Raptors will be without Khem Birch for both games as he deals with knee swelling.

Siakam made his season debut Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, posting 15 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes of action. The 27-year-old is coming off off-season shoulder surgery.

Birch, 29, is averaging 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over 10 games this season.