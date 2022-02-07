Raptors' Siakam named NBA player of the week for Eastern Confernce

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named NBA Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday for the fourth time in his career.

Siakam led the Raptors to four wins in five days last week, which included victories over the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

The 27-year-old averaged 24.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 40.1 minutes per game. Siakam shot .493 (34-69) from the field, 50 per cent (6-12) from three-point range and .806 (25-31) at the free throw line.

Siakam scored 25-plus points in three-of-four games and recorded two double-doubles.

On the season, Siakam is averaging 21.4 points and career highs of 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 38 games and is one of just five players in the NBA currently averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.