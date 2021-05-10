Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam told reporters Monday he is going to get some imaging done on his shoulder strain and is day-to-day, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Siakam played just over 30 minutes in Toronto's most recent game, a 10-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Siakam scored 44 points in his previous outing against the Washington Wizards last week.

The 27-year-old is averaging 21.4 points per game on 45.5 per cent shooting from the field in 56 games so far this season.

The Raptors have four games left in the regular season, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls Thursday followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers over the weekend to wrap things up.