Raptors take 10 point lead over 76ers at the half

The Toronto Raptors are aiming to cut the Philadelphia 76ers' series lead to 2-1 as they're up 56-46 at halftime of Game 3 of their first-round series.

OG Anunoby is leading the way for the Raptors scoring 13 points and three rebounds to lead the attack.

Pascal Siakam also stepped up for the Raptors as he contributed 12 points with four rebounds.

James Harden leads the way for the 76ers with 12 points while Joel Embiid has been held to just five points and four rebounds.

A key factor in Game 3 for the Raptors has been Toronto’s ability to force 15 Sixers turnovers leading to 21 points off those turnovers.

The Raptors ruled out Rookie of the Year finalist Scottie Barnes prior to Wednesday’s contest with a left ankle sprain that was suffered during Toronto’s Game 1 loss on April 16.

Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. was able to get into the action in the first half playing 19:56 and scoring 12 points after suffering an illness during Games 1 and 2.

Sixers forward Matisse Thybulle is not available for Game 3 due to vaccination rules surrounding travel across the Canada/United States border.