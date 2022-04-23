The Toronto Raptors lead the Philadelphia 76ers 54-49 at halftime as they look to stave off elimination in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 17 points in the first half.

Scottie Barnes, fresh off of being named the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, returned from an ankle injury and finished the first half with two points and five rebounds.

James Harden led the Sixers with 12 points and five assists in the first half.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid had eight points in the first half as he battles through a thumb injury.

Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet left the game late in the second quarter and will be evaluated for a hip injury.