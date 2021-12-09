Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday.

Statement from Masai Ujiri, who has tested positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/RJp5YTIyxW — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 10, 2021

"On Sunday, Giants of Africa held our first in-person event since 2019." Ujiri wrote in a statement.

"It was organized in compliance with all current public health guidance - everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and to wear masks when not eating or drinking."

"Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of a positive COVID-19 test among our guests - and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive."

The announcement comes after the Raptors cancelled practice on Thursday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The team said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," and that further updates will be provided when necessary.

So far, no Raptors players have tested positive, I'm told. They're scheduled to face the Knicks at home tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 10, 2021

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg tweeted on Thursday evening that no Raptors players have tested positive ahead of their game on Friday night against the New York Knicks.