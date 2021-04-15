Anunoby impressive on both sides of ball against Spurs

The Toronto Raptors are resting Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby Friday against the Orlando Magic tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle), DeAndre' Bembry (hamstring) and Jalen Harris (hip) are also listed as doubtful.

The Raptors sit one game back of the Chicago Bulls for the 10th and final Eastern Conference play-in spot. They defeated DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 Wednesday night.

Following their matchup with Orlando, Toronto will be back in action on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tampa.