The Toronto Raptors are expected to be without rookie Scottie Barnes when they face the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The team listed the fourth overall pick as doubtful as he deals with a right thumb sprain suffered in Saturday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 assists and two rebounds per game to start his NBA career, putting himself in the early conversation for Rookie of the Year.

The Raptors are 4-3 to the start the season, while the Knicks enter Monday's game with a 5-1 record.