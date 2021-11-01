The Toronto Raptors will be without rookie Scottie Barnes when they face the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The team has ruled the fourth overall pick out as he deals with a right thumb sprain suffered in Saturday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

Scottie Barnes is OUT tonight vs the Knicks. Sprained right thumb. No timeline. It's tender and sore, pre Nick Nurse, but doesn't seem "awfully bad." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 1, 2021

There is no timeline for his return, though head coach Nick Nurse says the injury doesn't seem "awfully bad."

Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 assists and two rebounds per game to start his NBA career, putting himself in the early conversation for Rookie of the Year.

The Raptors are 4-3 to the start the season, while the Knicks enter Monday's game with a 5-1 record.