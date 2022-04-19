The Toronto Raptors have listed forward Scottie Barnes as doubtful with a left ankle sprain and guard Gary Trent Jr. as questionable with a non-COVID illness on Tuesday’s injury report.

The Raptors are listing Scottie Barnes as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 3 in Toronto. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable. Thad Young isn’t listed on the injury report. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 19, 2022

Barnes suffered his injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers when centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot while driving in the lane.

Trent Jr. played just under 10 minutes on Monday after being listed as doubtful prior to Game 2, eventually he was ruled out of the contest after shooting 0-for-3 and grabbing one rebound.

The Raptors trail the 76ers 2-0 in their first round series as they return home to host Game 3 on Wednesday.