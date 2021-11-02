Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes will miss Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards as he continues to deal with a right thumb sprain.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury in Saturday's win over the Indiana Pacers. He sat out Monday's 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks as the Raptors won their fourth straight game.

Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 assists and two rebounds per game to start his NBA career.

Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe remain out.