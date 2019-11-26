Injured Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka did not practice Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from a right ankle injury according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Ibaka didn't practice today. Nurse was hoping to get him back but says he's still not ready to go. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 26, 2019

Head coach Nick Nurse said the team was hoping to get him back but added the 30-year-old is still not ready to go.

The Raptors were optimistic that Ibaka would be able to play over the weekend but that did not happen as the Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night and kept their momentum going with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. The team has now won four straight games and is undefeated at home.

Ibaka was originally injured on Nov. 8 in a game in New Orleans against the Pelicans and has not played since. Point guard Kyle Lowry has also been out since then after sustaining a thumb injury.

In eight games so far this season, Ibaka is averaging 14.0 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

The Raptors will battle the struggling New York Knicks Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Canadian RJ Barrett and point guard Frank Ntilikina are listed as questionable for the matchup.