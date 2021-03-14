The Toronto Raptors will be once again be shorthanded as they take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Raptors starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw have been ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Bulls because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The players being unavailable was an expected move, as they did not play in Toronto’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, either.

The Raptors enter Sunday’s game against the Bills on a four-game losing streak.

Watch Raptors-Bulls beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.