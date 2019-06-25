After helping the Toronto Raptors win their first-ever NBA championship and being named this season's Most Improved Player, next up on the horizon for Pascal Siakam could be inking a new contract extension with the team.

At his season-ending press conference on Tuesday morning, Raptors president Masai Ujiri told the media that he'll meet with Siakam's agent at Summer League, the NBA's annual July showcase for young players, about a potential extension for Siakam.

The 25-year-old Siakam is coming off a strong third-year campaign. The league's Most Improved Player significantly improved his statistics this past season in comparison to the 2017-18 season, posting 16.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds to go along with 36.9 per cent from behind the arc.

Siakam, who has spent all three of his previous seasons in the NBA with the Raptors after being drafted by the team in the first round (27th overall) of the 2016 draft, has two more years remaining on his current contract.