The Toronto Raptors have signed first-round pick Scottie Barnes to a rookie-scale contract, the team announced on Sunday.

Barnes, 20, is under contract with the team through the 2022-23 season, with two team option years to follow.

The Raptors selected Barnes fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida State, where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists in 24 games as a freshman last season.

He was named ACC Freshman and Sixth Man of the Year while earning All-ACC Third Team honours.