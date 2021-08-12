Raptors look to bounce back in Summer League vs. Rockets on TSN4

The Toronto Raptors will look to bounce back from their first Summer League loss on Thursday against the Houston Rockets.

Watch the game LIVE on TSN4 at 8pm ET/5pm PT in the last of five Summer League contests on TSN and TSN Direct Thursday. Coverage from Las Vegas starts with the San Antonio Spurs facing the Charlotte Hornets at 3pm ET/Noon PT on TSN Direct.

The Raptors dropped to 1-1 in Summer League play with a 90-84 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Malachi Flynn finished with a team-high 16 points in Wednesday's loss, but struggled along the way, making just 9-of-27 shots, including going 3-for-8 from three-point range. Flynn also led the Raptors with 23 points in their Summer League-opener against the New York Knicks.

Scottie Barnes, selected fourth overall in last month's NBA Draft, 13 points, eight rebounds and one assist in Wednesday's loss. The rookie was also stronger against the Knicks, when he finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Acquired from the Miami Heat in last week's Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, Precious Achiuwa made his Summer League debut on Wednesday, posting 13 points and 11 rebounds. Achiuwa averaged five points and 3.4 rebounds as a rookie with the Heat last season.

Following Thursday's game, the Raptors will complete their preliminary schedule against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.