Raptors take first crack at Giannis, Bucks tonight on TSN

Shelburne shares her read on where the Raptors are at

The Toronto Raptors will square off against back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season tonight on TSN.

While this matchup between the teams during the past two seasons resembled that of two Eastern Conference juggernauts, Wednesday’s version is a different story.

The Raptors (7-10, 10th in the East) are currently not one of the top contenders in the conference, and the Bucks (10-6, third in the East) have not been the dominant force in the league that they were over the past couple of seasons.

Here are some of the storylines to pay attention to coming into Wednesday’s game:

New additions to Bucks

The Bucks’ new floor general is veteran point guard Jrue Holiday, who they added in an off-season trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. They’ve also added veterans Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, and Bryn Forbes who all serve as key bench contributors.

Raptors have been on the upswing

After a disastrous 2-8 start to the season, the Raptors have played well as of late, winning five of their past seven games.

Siakam’s availability TBD

Raptors all-star forward Pascal Siakam, who has been battling a knee injury, missed the team’s past two games. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to suit up Wednesday against the Bucks.