Raptors use third quarter run to cut into 76ers' lead

Toronto Raptors forwards Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young both left Friday's Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers and will not return. Young left with a sprained thumb, while Barnes left in the fourth quarter with an ankle sprain.

Barnes was helped off the court and could not seem to put weight down on his left foot after 76ers centre Joel Embiid came down on it fighting for a loose ball. The rookie will head for further imaging to determine the extent of the injury.

Barnes, 20, averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in his rookie season.

Young, 33, averaged 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 26 games with the Raptors this season. He was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Goran Dragic trade.