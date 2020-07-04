17m ago
Raptors to play first scrimmage on July 24
The Toronto Raptors will play three exhibition games, beginning on July 24 against the Houston Rockets. Their next two games will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 26 and the Phoenix Suns on July 28.
TSN.ca Staff
The NBA released its scrimmage schedule Saturday morning ahead of the league's restart at Disney World in Orlando.
The Raptors will play three “scrimmages”, or exhibition games, in Orlando ahead of the restart.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 4, 2020
vs Houston July 24, 7:30pm
vs Portland July 26, 6pm
vs Phoenix July 28, 3pm
The 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to resume on July 30 with the Raptors opening regular season play on Aug. 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The season was originally paused on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that shut down much of the professional sports world.