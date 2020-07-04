Siakam, Anunoby on being in Florida while COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The NBA released its scrimmage schedule Saturday morning ahead of the league's restart at Disney World in Orlando.

The Raptors will play three “scrimmages”, or exhibition games, in Orlando ahead of the restart.



vs Houston July 24, 7:30pm

vs Portland July 26, 6pm

vs Phoenix July 28, 3pm — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 4, 2020

The 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to resume on July 30 with the Raptors opening regular season play on Aug. 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The season was originally paused on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that shut down much of the professional sports world.