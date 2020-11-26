The Toronto Raptors waived centre Dewan Hernandez on Thursday.

A second-round pick in 2019 out of Miami, the 23-year-old Hernandez appeared in six games for the team last season and totalled 28 minutes on court.

His 2021 was deal was partially guaranteed and would have become fully guaranteed on Sunday.

Now, the big question is what the Raptors will do with Terence Davis, who's deal also becomes guaranteed on Sunday. A much tougher decision, with his strong rookie season and on-court upside clouded by off-court concerns and the very serious charges he's facing. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 26, 2020

Hernandez's rookie season was mostly spent sidelined, felled by an ankle injury.

His stint in the G League was brief, as well, appearing in just nine games.

The waiving of Hernandez opens up a roster spot for the club.