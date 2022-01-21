How much longer can Nurse keep going to his big guns?

The Toronto Raptors will look to halt a two-game slide when they visit the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Raptors delivered an impressive win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday, but have otherwise come up empty so far on their road trip, dropping close games to the Miami Heat and surging Dallas Mavericks.

The Raptors (21-21) enter Tuesday’s game sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, with the Wizards (23-22) just a half game ahead in eighth place.

Catch all the action live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN 4, TSN Direct, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Much of the conversation surrounding the Raptors of late has been on the tight rotation being employed by head coach Nick Nurse.

TSN’s Josh Lewenberg points to Nurse leaning heavily on just six of his players against Miami and Dallas, contests that the Raptors lost by a combined nine points.

Furthermore, all-star hopeful Fred VanVleet is leading the NBA in minutes and has logged 40 or more in five straight games.

However, some help may be on the way soon.

Lewenberg also reports that Gary Trent Jr., who has been hampered by an ankle injury, could return to the lineup as early as Friday. Centre Khem Birch is also expected back soon after undergoing surgery for a broken nose.

Follow Friday’s matchup, the Raptors return home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.