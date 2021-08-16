The Toronto Raptors have one more game before they wrap up Summer League in Las Vegas against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

After four games, the Raptors sit 3-1, including a last-second win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch the game LIVE on Tuesday at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Usually there would be a playoff bracket to decide a championship, but this year only the two teams with the best records will face off in the championship game and the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings will have the honours after both teams finished 4-0.

While the Raptors won’t get a chance at the championship, they will leave Las Vegas with several players who had standout performances.

Malachi Flynn, Toronto’s first-round pick in 2020, had a strong Summer League performance. After a rookie season where he steadily improved, Flynn demonstrated more confidence in Las Vegas, averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in four games played.

Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft, acquitted himself well in his first taste of professional basketball. Averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, Barnes had struggles with his shooting at times but excelled defensively. He finished off strong with 23 points against the Hornets, including a game-tying dunk with 20 seconds left.

Precious Achiuwa was a late addition to the Raptors’ Summer League roster after coming over in the Kyle Lowry deal with the Miami Heat but the 21-year-old made an impression upon his arrival. Achiuwa averaged 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, including a double-double in his first game.

The Nets also have a Summer League record of 3-1. Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas was Summer League’s leading scorer, averaging 27 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Thomas was selected 27th overall in this year’s NBA Draft out of LSU.