TORONTO — Winger Adam Higson has left the Toronto Wolfpack to rejoin Leigh Centurions.

The 32-year-old back has spent the last two seasons with Toronto after leaving Leigh following its relegation from Super League in 2017. Leigh says Higson is signed through the end of the 2020 season.

"I know AJ well from back in the day when I was still playing ... He's a Leigh lad and he wants to come back and I'm looking forward to seeing him in a Leigh shirt again," Leigh coach John Duffy told the club website.

Higson made his senior debut for Leigh in 2008.

"It feels like the club I was at five or six years ago when I played my best rugby," he said. "Playing for Toronto is something I've done in my life and I enjoyed it. But now's the time to start all over again at Leigh."

Toronto (20-1-0) tops the second-tier Betfred Championship. Leigh (14-7-0) stands fourth.

In other Wolfpack news, Australian forward Darcy Lussick has been handed a one-game suspension for punching former Toronto teammate Jack Bussey in the head in a weekend win over Featherstone Rovers.

Lussick, who was sent to the sin-bin on the play, will miss Toronto's Aug. 4 game against Bradford.

Bussey, who missed the rest of the game after failing concussion protocol, received a caution for his part in the altercation.