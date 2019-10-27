NORTH BAY, Ont. — Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., downed Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 7-5 on Sunday to win the Masters women's title for her first victory on the Grand Slam of Curling tour.

Although it was Fleury's first win, it's the second for her teammates Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCuish. The Manitoba-based trio captured the National in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in 2016.

Fleury's rink won $35,000, 12 Pinty’s Cup points and a spot in the season-ending Champions Cup.

Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L. faced Regina's Matt Dunstone in the men's final later on Sunday.