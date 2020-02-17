Tyler Toffoli reminded teams he’s a suitable alternative to Chris Kreider on the NHL’s rental winger market with a hat trick in Saturday night’s Stadium Series game in Colorado Springs.

Toffoli, 27, notched his 16th, 17th and 18th goals of the season against the Avalanche at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is nearly a sure bet to be dealt by the Los Angeles Kings between now and 3 p.m. E.T. on Feb. 24, which is why he’s up to No. 6 on the latest TSN Trade Bait Board.

Toffoli has put up comparable numbers (18 goals and 34 points) to Kreider’s 23 goals and 42 points for the Rangers, and the two wingers have nearly identical salary cap hits (Toffoli $4.6 million, Kreider $4.625 million).

But Kreider, 28, is expected to fetch a first-round pick and prospect, while Toffoli is believed to be in the second-round pick range.

“Every team is looking to get bigger, stronger and faster and Kreider checks all of those boxes,” one Eastern Conference executive said Monday. “Toffoli doesn’t have that speed and power element. He doesn’t play with pace.”

That executive, whose team isn’t in trade talks for Toffoli, said he could see “a package that looks like a second- and a fourth-round pick that might become a third with a condition” or “a second-round pick and a team’s fourth- or fifth-best prospect.”

Is Palmieri next to go in New Jersey?

After trading captain Andy Greene to the Islanders and Blake Coleman and his bargain contract to Tampa, interim Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald put most of the rest of his roster on notice.

“My plan, if I am to continue at this position, is to grow around Jack [Hughes] and Nico [Hischier] and that age frame, and have a group of kids around that same type of age group to grow together,” Fitzgerald told reporters. “That’s simple.”

Hughes is 18. Hischier is 21. Leading scorer Kyle Palmieri, 29, doesn’t fit that age scheme. Neither does 28-year-old pending UFA defenceman Sami Vatanen.

Fitzgerald’s phone has been ringing on both players, which is why Palmieri is joining the board at No. 9 and Vatanen is up to No. 2. Vatanen appears to be the top rental defenceman on the market in terms of potential return.

The only question on Palmieri is whether the local New Jersey product is moved before Feb. 24 or in a deal that waits until June, when more teams would be interested in perennial 50-point player’s services.

There doesn't appear to be a market for P.K. Subban at the moment, and Devils mainstay Travis Zajac has reportedly declined to waive his no-trade clause.

Kreider trickle down

Contract negotiations between Kreider and the Rangers have reportedly failed to produce meaningful progress on an extension. The clock is ticking.

The Rangers have told teams that they’re willing to listen on all of their pending free agents, both restricted and unrestricted, which is why Anthony DeAngelo and Pavel Buchnevich have been on the board.

They will continue to listen. But if Kreider is indeed on the move, which appears likely, there is less of an urgency to move either DeAngelo or Buchnevich now since the Rangers will now have a bit more cap breathing room. That’s why both players took a tumble on the board.

Here are 50 names believed to be in play on TSN Hockey’s latest Trade Bait board, which always seeks to blend a player’s prominence with his likelihood of moving:

1. Chris Kreider, NYR

2. Sami Vatanen, NJD

3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, OTT

4. Alec Martinez, LAK

5. Brenden Dillon, SJS

6. Tyler Toffoli, LAK

7. Ilya Kovalchuk, MTL

8. Carolina's 1st Round Pick

9. Kyle Palmieri, NJD

10. Andreas Athanasiou, DET

11. Dylan DeMelo, OTT

12. Patrick Marleau, SJS

13. Joe Thornton, SJS

14. Derek Grant, ANA

15. Mike Hoffman, FLA

16. Barclay Goodrow, SJS

17. Chris Tierney, OTT

18. Erik Gustafsson, CHI

19. Pavel Buchnevich, NYR

20. Detroit's Cap Space

21. Alex Kerfoot, TOR

22. Kasperi Kapanen, TOR

23. Matt Dumba, MIN

24. Jonas Brodin, MIN

25. Wayne Simmonds, NJD

26. Josh Anderson, CBJ

27. Anthony DeAngelo, NYR

28. Shayne Gostisbehere, PHI

29. Ondrej Kase, ANA

30. Rasmus Ristolainen, BUF

31. Robin Lehner, CHI

32. Ron Hainsey, OTT

33. Conor Sheary, BUF

34. Ryan Donato, MIN

35. Craig Smith, NSH

36. Valtteri Filppula, DET

37. Marco Scandella, MTL

38. Mikael Granlund, NSH

39. Sam Bennett, CGY

40. Michael Del Zotto, ANA

41. Nate Thompson, MTL

42. Trevor Lewis, LAK

43. Devin Shore, ANA

44. Rocco Grimaldi, NSH

45. Evgeni Dadonov, FLA

46. Zach Bogosian, BUF

47. Josh Manson, ANA

48. Kyle Turris, NSH

49. Jeff Petry, MTL

50. Jesse Puljujarvi, EDM