Aubameyang to Arsenal?

Arsenal have made a $61 million bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Augameyang according to Kicker.

It is thought that Dortmund are looking for at least $73 million for the striker.

Alexis on his way?

Alexis Sanchez was not named to the Arsenal squad on Saturday to face Crystal Palace.

Guillem Balague is reporting that Sanchez is expected to be presented to the media early next week as a Manchester United player.

It is highly likely, as reported this week that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will go the other way in the deal.

Sturridge to Italy?

According to Sky Sports in Italy Inter Milan are confident they can sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

The Italian club want a loan deal with an option to buy but aren't willing to play $49 million for the forward.

Griezmann latest

Barcelona released a statement denying media reports that they have made a deal with Atletico Madrid for forward Antoine Griezmann.

The statement reads: "FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club.

"FC Barcelona expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atletico Madrid."

Griezmann has been linked to many clubs over the last year as speculation continues of his interest to leave the club at the end of the season.