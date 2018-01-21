How likely is the Sanchez, Mkhitaryan swap deal?

Manchester United

It looks as though the Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United deal is close to being completed as Sky Sports is reporting the forward has arrived at United's Carrington training ground.

The reported deal worth around $48 milliion is supposed to also include a swap of players as Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be sent to Arsenal in the deal.

Chelsea

Sky Sports in England are also reporting that Chelsea are interested in Burnley Striker Ashley Barnes.

Antonio Conte wants to sign a striker in this window and Chelsea have made enquiries for Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch, Edin Dzeko and Fernando Llorente.

beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri is reporting that Chelsea have also agreed to a fee with Roma for Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Liverpool

According to Sky Italy, Liverpool are willing to let striker Daniel Sturridge leave the club if a fee can be agreed with another team.

It is said that manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to let him leave the club.